Arkansas panel OKs Ten Commandments display at state Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas panel has cleared the way for a privately funded Ten Commandments display to be installed near the state Capitol.

The Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Thursday approved the location and the design of the privately funded monument that a 2015 law mandated the state allow. The secretary of state's office says the display could be installed as soon as June.

The 6,000-pound monument will stand at more than 6 feet tall and will be located southwest of the state Capitol building. Supporters of the monument say it honors the Ten Commandments' role in the nation's laws and history, while opponents have called it an unconstitutional endorsement of religion.

