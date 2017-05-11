Jonesboro police work afternoon crash involving school bus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro police work afternoon crash involving school bus

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police and emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a Jeep and a school bus.

Jonesboro Dispatch confirmed to Region 8 News that the collision happened on Southwest Drive at Alexander Drive.

According to officers working the crash, the bus was pulling out when it rear-ended the Jeep that was also pulling into traffic.

The bus was carrying members of the Pulaski Academy soccer team that was in town for a tournament.

The driver of the Jeep was reportedly taken to a local hospital with minor neck injuries.

No one on the bus was injured.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

