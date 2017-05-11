Police arrest man suspected in 23-year-old murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Police arrest man suspected in 23-year-old murder

Jarrod Green at the time of his disappearance in 1994. (Source: Searcy Police Dept.) Jarrod Green at the time of his disappearance in 1994. (Source: Searcy Police Dept.)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Searcy police have arrested a man suspected in the death of another man 23 years ago.

On Sept. 30, 1994, 20-year-old Jarrod Green disappeared from Searcy.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Searcy police detectives with help from the U.S. Marshal Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force arrested Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, according to a statement from Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.

Wheeler is charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse.

He is being held at a Jefferson County, Ohio jail awaiting extradition.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Stolen trailer full of Little Debbie snacks found

    UPDATE: Stolen trailer full of Little Debbie snacks found

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:46:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:28:41 GMT
    (Source: Little Debbie)(Source: Little Debbie)

    Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.

    Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.

  • Recall: Heat pumps could overheat, posing fire hazard

    Recall: Heat pumps could overheat, posing fire hazard

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:16:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:47:51 GMT

    Two companies are recalling heat pumps due to a possible fire hazard.

    Two companies are recalling heat pumps due to a possible fire hazard.

  • Foster grandparent leaves lasting impact at Jonesboro school

    Foster grandparent leaves lasting impact at Jonesboro school

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-05-11 15:22:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:44:57 GMT
    (Source:KAIT)(Source:KAIT)

    Thursday morning was anything but ordinary for one woman at Jonesboro’s Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.

    Thursday morning was anything but ordinary for one woman at Jonesboro’s Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.

    •   
Powered by Frankly