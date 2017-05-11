Police arrest man suspected in 23-year-old murder

Jarrod Green at the time of his disappearance in 1994. (Source: Searcy Police Dept.)

Searcy police have arrested a man suspected in the death of another man 23 years ago.

On Sept. 30, 1994, 20-year-old Jarrod Green disappeared from Searcy.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Searcy police detectives with help from the U.S. Marshal Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force arrested Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, according to a statement from Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.

Wheeler is charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse.

He is being held at a Jefferson County, Ohio jail awaiting extradition.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android