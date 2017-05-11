Hookah lounge receives letter

A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.

The fire marshal's office said the notice, which takes effect immediately, for Mango's Cafe, 2213 Caraway Road, notes several issues.

"This building has been modified since the original certificate of occupancy," Division Chief Jason Wills said in the letter, noting the building was inspected May 5. "The building is now being used to host large gatherings of people without tables and chairs. Our conclusion is that this building cannot be used in this manner without an evaluation from an architect."

The letter noted that the maximum occupancy for the building is 142 people, with cafe employees enforcing the rules at all times.

The cafe, which applied for the club permit earlier this year, was given its occupancy certificate as an A-2 Assembly, for a building to be used with tables and chairs only.

Failure to maintain occupancy numbers in all areas of the building could lead to city officials taking action, the letter noted.

