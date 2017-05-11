Hookah lounge receives letter - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hookah lounge receives letter

Mango's Cafe (Source: KAIT) Mango's Cafe (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.

The fire marshal's office said the notice, which takes effect immediately, for Mango's Cafe, 2213 Caraway Road, notes several issues.

"This building has been modified since the original certificate of occupancy," Division Chief Jason Wills said in the letter, noting the building was inspected May 5. "The building is now being used to host large gatherings of people without tables and chairs. Our conclusion is that this building cannot be used in this manner without an evaluation from an architect." 

The letter noted that the maximum occupancy for the building is 142 people, with cafe employees enforcing the rules at all times.

The cafe, which applied for the club permit earlier this year,  was given its occupancy certificate as an A-2 Assembly, for a building to be used with tables and chairs only.

Failure to maintain occupancy numbers in all areas of the building could lead to city officials taking action, the letter noted.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Crews begin arduous process of repairing roads

    Crews begin arduous process of repairing roads

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-11 17:14:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:18:18 GMT

    County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning. 

    County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning. 

  • Hookah lounge receives letter

    Hookah lounge receives letter

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:25:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:14:43 GMT
    Mango's Cafe (Source: KAIT)Mango's Cafe (Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.

    A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.

  • Law enforcement warns of scams taking different forms

    Law enforcement warns of scams taking different forms

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:49:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:05:44 GMT
    (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office website)(Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office website)

    An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them. 

    An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly