Law enforcement warns of scams taking different forms

An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them.

According to a post on the Baxter County Sheriff's Office website, a possible scammer uses several different methods to get money from people.

"Just as another friendly reminder, if you receive any phone calls, texts, emails, messages on social media, or delivered mail asking you to send money, transfer money, load money onto a pre-paid credit or debit card, or to provide any kind of verifying personal information whatsoever such as date of birth, social security number, maiden name, or address, please be extremely hesitant and cautious in proceeding," the post noted. "Often times people will be told they have won a cash award, cash drawing, vacation trips, or high dollar prizes but before they can be delivered or claimed they have to pay "processing fees" in advance. This is an instant red flag that indicates a probable scam. If you wire money or load money onto a card for the caller, then you will have lost that money and receive nothing in return. You will not be able to recover what you have lost."

Officials said a possible scammer can also pretend to be from the government, in particular, the Internal Revenue Service. A person can get a phone call from someone, telling them they owe money. Another problem is that the possible scammer can hide their identity when they try to call someone.

A simple rule is to listen to what they have to say.

"The best thing to do is simply hang up the phone and not speak with them," Baxter County officials said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android