Law enforcement warns of scams taking different forms

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning.
County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning.
A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.
A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.
An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them.
An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them.
What a difference a week makes. The historic floods here in Region 8 captured the headlines and coverage on a local, regional and national level. Every frame of video tells the story. Countless hours of footage appeared on news outlets showing just how vast the flooding really was.
What a difference a week makes. The historic floods here in Region 8 captured the headlines and coverage on a local, regional and national level. Every frame of video tells the story. Countless hours of footage appeared on news outlets showing just how vast the flooding really was.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.