Flooding won't deter Piggott car show

PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) -

At least 200 vehicles will be in Heritage Park in Piggott later this month for a car show, providing a major economic boost for the Clay County town. 

Piggott Mayor Jim Poole said crews have been working to prepare the park in time for the 15th annual event, which starts May 19. Poole said the recent flooding will not deter residents from having the festival but has created a short window to get everything ready. 

"We get the park ready and the whole town ready. We've, our street department, and our electric department's been doing some trimming on our trees, and our roadways and everything. We are just excited about the car show every year because it brings in so many people to Piggott," Poole said. 

In addition to the economic boost, Poole said city officials are hopeful for a boost in sales tax revenue for the city. 

The town also expects thousands of visitors to the car show, Poole said. 

