Independence County looking for CASA volunteers

One county is looking for volunteers to help deal with children in and out of foster care.

CASA volunteer Ashley Walker said they're dealing with 60 to 75 children in the foster care system in Independence County.

Walker told Region 8 News they have a goal of getting at least 30 volunteers.

To become an advocate, Walker said volunteers must undergo significant training.

"We have a volunteer handbook that we go over," Walker said. "The training includes some online course work through National CASA, and it also includes an 8-hour court observation. Once those things are completed. They are sworn in by the juvenile court judge, and then they'll able to be assigned a case."

Those wanting to become advocates must be at least 21 years old and must go through a 30-hour training session.

If you want to become a volunteer, you can contact Ashley Walker at 870-613-0173.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android