Pocahontas seniors begin new tradition

The graduating seniors at Pocahontas High School started a new tradition on Thursday.

Graduates paraded through the halls of Alma Spikes Elementary School as elementary school students cheered them on and gave them high fives.

Pocahontas High School Principal Lesa Grooms said she first saw the tradition on YouTube. The seniors felt like the idea was a success.

“I thought, what a wonderful idea, for our seniors to be able to have the opportunity to go and visit with the little kids, the younger group as they are starting out,” Grooms said. “To remind them of the journey that they’ve had and even to inspire the younger one’s to look to see where they’re going to end up.”

It made Grooms proud to see so many of the senior giving high five and hugs out to the elementary school students.

The school is like a family, Grooms said, and that the new tradition reflects that.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android