Storm sirens need more power, official says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Storm sirens need more power, official says

A storm siren in Bono. (Source: KAIT) A storm siren in Bono. (Source: KAIT)
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

Bono city officials are seeking to generate support for a plan to add more power for generators for the town's tornado sirens. 

Recent severe weather tested the town when power was knocked out, and officials discovered that only one of the town's four tornado sirens sounded. 

Due to the outages, police officers and firefighters drove around town with their sirens on notifying people of severe weather. 

Mayor Danny Shaw said the town already has a series of generators but the sirens and lift stations do not work when the power goes off. 

Officials are looking at several options on the issue, Shaw said. 

"We need to have a place where they have a peace of mind and if they know that we have their backs when bad weather comes that they are going to know that a tornado is on its way, at least there is a warning out then that is going to make them happier and feel better to live here," Shaw said. 

In addition to sounding the sirens, the new generators, which would cost about $26,000, would also help the lift stations provide sewer service if the power goes out. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:48:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:11:13 GMT
    Millie Walling (Source: Family)Millie Walling (Source: Family)

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

  • Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:04:47 GMT
    Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

  • Students graduate, learn leadership

    Students graduate, learn leadership

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:17:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:38:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly