Storm sirens need more power, official says

Bono city officials are seeking to generate support for a plan to add more power for generators for the town's tornado sirens.

Recent severe weather tested the town when power was knocked out, and officials discovered that only one of the town's four tornado sirens sounded.

Due to the outages, police officers and firefighters drove around town with their sirens on notifying people of severe weather.

Mayor Danny Shaw said the town already has a series of generators but the sirens and lift stations do not work when the power goes off.

Officials are looking at several options on the issue, Shaw said.

"We need to have a place where they have a peace of mind and if they know that we have their backs when bad weather comes that they are going to know that a tornado is on its way, at least there is a warning out then that is going to make them happier and feel better to live here," Shaw said.

In addition to sounding the sirens, the new generators, which would cost about $26,000, would also help the lift stations provide sewer service if the power goes out.

