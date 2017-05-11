Students graduate, learn leadership - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Students graduate, learn leadership

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

Ten young men graduated as part of the At Risk American Men Education Network program in Jonesboro. The graduation was held at the E. Boone Watson African American Culture Center in Jonesboro. 

Executive director Rennell Woods said the program teaches young men to help find their purpose and build leadership skills. 

"In 2030, we are predicted to be over 100,000 people here in Jonesboro. We got to get to work, we got to build infrastructure and infrastructure starts with our human infrastructure and that starts with our young men in our community," Woods said. 

In addition to the graduation, the young men and their families heard from a speaker, toured the museum and received awards. So far, at least 160 young men have graduated the program since it started in 2009. 

