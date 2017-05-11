Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

An alleged sexual assault in Jonesboro landed a man in jail on felony charges Thursday.

Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of W. Matthews Avenue. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on W. Huntington Avenue when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times.

She told police Mancilla made eye contact with her each time he drove past her.

"The victim stated that she was going to cross the road when the vehicle cut her off and asked her if she needed a ride," a probable cause affidavit states. "The victim stated that since it was hot she decided to let him take her home."

Once in the car, the victim told police Mancilla started asking if her husband was home. She said the question made her uncomfortable.

"The victim then stated that the male reached over and grabbed her breast and said to her that you're not wearing a bra," court documents state.

The woman told police she said no and asked him not to touch her.

"The victim said that she then scooted further away from the male, and that is when he reached over on {sic} placed his hand down her pants and started rubbing and touching her in the privates," the probable cause affidavit said.

She then scooted even further from Mancilla and told him she was going to call the police.

"The victim stated that the male started to say twenty dollars, twenty dollars, twenty dollars and she told him to let her out of the vehicle," the affidavit stated.

Mancilla let the victim out of the vehicle at Gee Street and Matthews Avenue. She then called police with a description of Mancilla and his vehicle.

Officers later found Mancilla and arrested him for sexual assault in the 2nd degree, a felony. His identity was verified through his passport.

If convicted, Mancilla could face 5 to 20 years in prison or a fine not to exceed $15,000.

During a probable cause hearing Thursday, District Court Judge Tommy Fowler set Mancilla's bond at $2,500. He's due back in court on June 27.

