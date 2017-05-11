Cave City family using tragedy to help others - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cave City family using tragedy to help others

Millie Walling (Source: Family) Millie Walling (Source: Family)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

Now, the family is working to educate people about what made their daughter sick and a way to help. 

The Walling family originally thought their daughter, Millie, was sick in March with either a stomach bug or a stomach virus. The child's blood pressure and heart rate kept going up and the child had breathing problems. 

However, the family found out that the child had Husk syndrome. 

Brooke Walling said Millie, who passed away in early April, was diagnosed with a disease that causes difficulties, especially with young people. 

"This is the type of illness that comes so short lived. Kids her age usually can pull through sometimes, but sometimes they can't because their bodies are so little still at that point," Brooke Walling said. 

Dennis Walling said the loss of Millie inspired her family to help Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. 

"Instead of toys and stuff too, we want to do travel packs like you're on vacation, toiletry items. We're going to take that down there too for the parents," Dennis Walling said. 

The plan will call for every family at the hospital to receive packets with toys, children's books, and hygiene products. 

People interested in helping with the project can contact the Cave City School District, where Brooke Walling teaches second grade.  The district's phone number is 870-283-5391.   

