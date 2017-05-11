At 10: Special report "New Eyes of Autism", more on the rains - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Special report "New Eyes of Autism", more on the rains

Tonight at 10: Ryan has more on the rains moving through Region 8.

Plus, Good Morning Region 8's Mallory Jordan joins us live for her report "New Eyes of Autism."

And, one family in Cave City has turned their tragedy into a way to help children in need. That and more tonight on Region 8 News at 10.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:48:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:11:13 GMT
    Millie Walling (Source: Family)Millie Walling (Source: Family)

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

  • Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:04:47 GMT
    Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

  • Students graduate, learn leadership

    Students graduate, learn leadership

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:17:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:38:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly