May 11, 2017 State Tournament Baseball, Softball, and Soccer Scores

5A State Baseball
Greene County Tech 7, Harrison 4
Greenbrier 7, Wynne 4
Vilonia 9, Nettleton 3
4A State Baseball
Pea Ridge 5, Westside 2
3A State Baseball
Manila 3, Harmony Grove (Benton) 1
Bald Knob 8, Corning 2
1A State Baseball
Bay 3 Midland 1
Armorel 14, County Line 4
5A State Softball
Valley View 2 Alma 1
Greenbrier 5 Greene County Tech 3
Vilonia 6 Wynne 1
Paragould 2, Farmington 1
4A State Softball
Pottsville 8 Trumann 0
Crossett 11, Harrisburg 3
3A State Softball
Bald Knob 11 Melbourne 0
Harmony Grove 3 Rivercrest 2
Rose Bud 6, Walnut Ridge 0
2A State Softball
Pangburn 6 Salem 5
1A State Softball
Armorel 7, Dierks 4
Concord 11, Izard County 1
6A Boys State Soccer
Jonesboro 8, Sheridan 0
5A Boys State Soccer
Maumelle 1, Batesville 0
Clarksville 3, Nettleton 0
Valley View 1, Greenbrier 0
4A Boys State Soccer
Central Arkansas Christian 4, Crowley's Ridge Academy 0
6A Girls State Soccer
Greenwood 5 Jonesboro 1
5A Girls State Soccer
Harrison 5 Nettleton 0
Maumelle 6 Paragould 0
Batesville 1 Greenbrier 0
Valley View 4 Vilonia 0
Hannah Grace Marino 2 goals, Riley Fischbacher 3 assists.
4A Girls State Soccer
Central Arkansas Christian 8, Brookland 0
