May 11, 2017 State Tournament Baseball, Softball, and Soccer Sco - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

May 11, 2017 State Tournament Baseball, Softball, and Soccer Scores

5A State Baseball
Greene County Tech 7, Harrison 4

Greenbrier 7, Wynne 4

Vilonia 9, Nettleton 3

4A State Baseball
Pea Ridge 5, Westside 2

3A State Baseball
Manila 3, Harmony Grove (Benton) 1
Bald Knob 8, Corning 2

1A State Baseball
Bay 3 Midland 1
Armorel 14, County Line 4

5A State Softball
Valley View 2   Alma 1
Greenbrier 5  Greene County Tech 3
Vilonia 6  Wynne 1

Paragould 2, Farmington 1

4A State Softball
Pottsville 8 Trumann 0 
Crossett 11, Harrisburg 3

3A State Softball
Bald Knob 11 Melbourne 0
Harmony Grove 3 Rivercrest 2
Rose Bud 6, Walnut Ridge 0

2A State Softball 
Pangburn 6 Salem 5

1A State Softball
Armorel 7, Dierks 4
Concord 11, Izard County 1

6A Boys State Soccer
Jonesboro 8, Sheridan 0

5A Boys State Soccer
Maumelle 1, Batesville 0
Clarksville 3, Nettleton 0
Valley View 1, Greenbrier 0

4A Boys State Soccer
Central Arkansas Christian 4, Crowley's Ridge Academy 0

6A Girls State Soccer
Greenwood 5 Jonesboro 1

5A Girls State Soccer 
Harrison 5 Nettleton 0

Maumelle 6 Paragould 0

Batesville 1 Greenbrier 0

Valley View 4 Vilonia 0 
Hannah Grace Marino 2 goals, Riley Fischbacher 3 assists.

4A Girls State Soccer
Central Arkansas Christian 8, Brookland 0
 

Powered by Frankly