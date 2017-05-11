Redbirds Resume Winning Ways in Homestand Opener

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong provided the big blows on offense, and Arturo Reyes retired the final 10 hitters in faced in a 7.0-inning outing in a 6-4 Memphis Redbirds (22-12) win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (16-18) Thursday night at AutoZone Park, giving the Redbirds their 12th win in the last 13 games.

Bader homered twice in the fourth and sixth innings and DeJong went deep in the first, with the duo accounting for all six Memphis RBI on the night. Bader became the sixth different Redbird with a multi-home run game this season, as the Redbirds entered the night leading the Pacific Coast League in homers and as the first team in Minor League Baseball with more than 40 home runs on the season.

The offense came at key times, as DeJong’s three-run shot gave Memphis a 3-2 lead after El Paso scored two in the top of the first, and Bader’s first of the night in the fourth made the score 5-4 Memphis after the Chihuahuas regained a 4-3 lead in the top-half.

Reyes gave up four earned runs in the first four El Paso at bats, before settling down and retiring the final 10 hitters he faced before giving way to John Brebbia, who put down the Chihuahuas in 2.0 innings of work with one walk allowed.

Redbird pitching did not allow a hit after the fourth frame.

Along with Bader’s and DeJong’s two-hit games, Luke Voit and Breyvic Valera also had two knocks apiece for Memphis. Todd Cunningham was 0-for-4 with a walk, which ended his 13-game hitting streak.

Memphis and El Paso continue their four-game series tomorrow night at 7:05.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The upcoming homestand continues with:

Friday, May 12 (7:05 p.m.): Armed Forces Night featuring the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, plus a Friday Night Block Party featuring the Navy Brass Quintet and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, May 13 (6:35 p.m.): Game Night, plus postgame fireworks, and a Saturday Night Party in the Plaza featuring the band “PXLS” and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, May 14 (2:05 p.m.): Mother's Day at the ballpark with a brunch and catch on the field specialty ticket option, plus Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday for kids 12 and under and moms, and kids and moms run the bases after the game

Monday, May 15 (6:35 p.m.): Shelby County Sheriffs vs. Memphis Police Department Softball Game, which is open to all ticketholders for that night’s Redbirds game (4:00 gates)

Tuesday, May 16 (11:05 a.m.): Education Day with a special game time of 11:05 a.m., plus King Cotton $1 Hot Dog Day

Wednesday, May 17 (11:05 a.m.): Education Day with a special game time of 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, May 18 (7:05 p.m.): All-You-Can-Eat Thursday specialty ticket, featuring tacos, plus Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers, and College Night with $5 Left Field TruGreen Bluff tickets for college students