Lyon earns No. 4 seed in National Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round field was released Thursday afternoon by the national office, and the Lyon College baseball team (34-22) earned a No. 4 seed in the Hattiesburg Bracket. The Scots are paired up with No. 1 seed Southeastern University (Fla.), No. 2 seed Texas Wesleyan University, No. 3 seed William Carey University (Miss.) and No. 5 seed Louisiana State University-Alexandria in the double-elimination bracket. The Scots will open the tournament against the Generals of LSU-Alexandria on Monday at 9 a.m.

This marks the third overall national tournament opening round appearance for the Scots. Lyon holds a 3-4 overall record in the National Tournament Opening Round.

The Scots enter the tournament after breezing through the American Midwest Conference Tournament last week in Henderson, Tenn. The Scots opened the tournament with a 5-1 victory over Central Baptist, before making a big comeback over Lindenwood University-Belleville in the second round, winning 15-14. The Scots then defeated William Woods 10-4 in the semifinals, before pulling out a 5-2 win over Missouri Baptist in the AMC Tournament Championship.

LSU-Alexandria enters the tournament after winning the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. The Generals will enter with a 38-19 overall record, as this is their third appearance.

Southeastern won the Sun Conference Tournament and will take their 48-9 overall record to Hattiesburg. This is the Fire’s third appearance in the opening round. Texas Wesleyan earned an At-Large berth and is 45-13 on the season, making their second appearance in the national tournament opening round. Host school William Carey is making their fifth all-time appearance in the national tournament opening round, and also earned an At-Large berth with a 38-17 overall record.

If the Scots defeat the Generals Monday morning, they would play top-seeded Southeastern Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the first round, they would play the winner of No. 2 seed Westmont and No. 7 seed LSU-Shreveport on March 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The championship game for the Hattiesburg bracket is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. An ‘if necessary’ championship game would take place Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. the winner of the bracket would then advance to the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho on May 26 – June 2.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round, click here.