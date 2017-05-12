Law enforcement react to deputy's death - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Law enforcement react to deputy's death

Deputy Kevin Mainhart formerly of the West Memphis Police Dept. (Source: West Memphis Police Dept. via Facebook) Deputy Kevin Mainhart formerly of the West Memphis Police Dept. (Source: West Memphis Police Dept. via Facebook)
DARDANELLE, AR (KAIT) -

Region 8 law enforcement agencies were among many who showed support to the Yell County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy was killed.

Arkansas State Police said James Arthur Bowden, 42, is suspected of killing Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart and two other women.

On a post on Facebook, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it would like to extend its deepest condolences to the sheriff’s office and the Mainhart family. It called the lieutenant a hero.

The Cross County Sheriff's Office also posted on Facebook about the deputy.

Sheriff JR Smith asked people to keep the Yell County Sheriff's Office in their thoughts and prayers.

Two elected officials also addressed the deadly shooting.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shared a statement on the death.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton said his thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the deputy.

For more information on the triple murder, click here.

