Fitness trackers used to cheat in weight loss competitions

Before signing up for the next weight loss challenge at work, make sure you are competing on an even playing field.

According to Fortune, people are finding creative ways to get their steps in on their fitness trackers.

From putting trackers on pets or the ceiling fan, some are cheating in hopes of winning the big cash prize at the end.

To read the full report by Fortune, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android