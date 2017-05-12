Jonesboro police officer arrested in Randolph Co.

A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday.

Officer Garrett Thomason was arrested on an aggravated assault complaint in Randolph County, according to a news release from JPD on Friday.

Thomason was placed on paid administrative leave by the department "pending both the outcome of an investigation by Arkansas State Police and an internal investigation by JPD’s Office of Professional Standards," the released stated.

Police stated they are unable to provide additional information since the investigation into the circumstances that led to up to the arrest is ongoing.

