Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.

Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old Pocahontas man called police to report a small red car ran him off the road. He said the driver then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him and his passenger, the incident report stated.

The caller said the man and his passenger had pulled into the GNC store on Pace Road and gave the dispatcher the license plate number.

A Pocahontas officer, along with a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy, located the vehicle as it traveled down Pace toward Highway 67 North and stopped it.

When Thomason exited the vehicle, the officer asked where his firearm was located.

“Thomason raised his shirt and displayed a holstered Glock 9mm,” the officer reported. “The firearm was loaded and chambered.”

The officer asked what had happened, to which Thomason reported the other vehicle had been following him closely so he “pointed at them then pulled out his firearm and showed it to them, but did not point it toward them.”

His passenger, a 27-year-old Jonesboro woman, told police she “didn’t know what was going on” but noticed Thomason pull out his gun and point it out the window toward the vehicle that was following them.

Police arrested Thomason on suspicion of aggravated assault and took him to the Randolph County Jail.

Friday morning the Jonesboro Police Department stated Thomason had been placed on paid administrative leave "pending both the outcome of an investigation by Arkansas State Police and an internal investigation by JPD’s Office of Professional Standards," the released stated.

Thomason had been with JPD since 2016. He met with Police Chief Rick Elliott Friday night and submitted his resignation, which Elliott accepted.

His resignation goes into effect immediately.

JPD stated they were unable to provide additional information since the investigation into the circumstances that led to up to the arrest is ongoing.

