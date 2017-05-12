Judge: U.S. 67 completely open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Judge: U.S. 67 completely open

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A major highway south of Pocahontas is now fully open to drivers.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen says U.S. Highway 67 is completely open as of Friday.

The highway was partially opened on Wednesday by the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

Drivers are now free to move about all four lanes. However, some side roads are still closed due to high water.

