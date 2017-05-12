Health inspectors: Sinks are for hand washing only, not food prep

A couple of Craighead County restaurants felt the heat from inspectors after it was discovered they weren’t thawing meat at the proper temperatures.

Also, two restaurants need to stop using their hand washing sinks for reasons other than washing their hands.

Here’s a look at the reports submitted by the health department during the week ended May 12:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android