Marked Tree teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

A Marked Tree High School teacher is under investigation after being accused of sleeping with students.

According to the Marked Tree police report, 25-year-old Jessie Goline was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault in late April.

The report states the Marked Tree High School principal brought Goline to the police station to report the allegation.

While at the police station, the principal informed officers that Goline had sexual relationships with several students that attended the high school.

The report states the parents and students were interviewed by police but declined to write a statement regarding the allegations.

Police then spoke with Goline after advising her of her rights. According to the report, Goline said, "I already admitted that I did it, how could I incriminate myself anymore." [sic]

The report states Goline then sat quietly for several minutes, and then said, "I think I should wait."

The report states police ceased questioning her and escorted Goline to booking and processing, and placed her under arrest.

We've reached out to Marked Tree School Superintendent Anna Thompson several times about Goline's status with the school, but have yet to hear back.

No word yet from the courts on when Goline is expected to appear again.

