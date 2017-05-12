Crash involving bus on Highland Drive Friday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crash involving bus on Highland Drive Friday

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon.

The crash, according to police, happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700-block of East Highland Drive.

There were no injuries reported and the scene was cleared quickly. Traffic was not slowed for more than 20 minutes. 

