Crash involving bus on Highland Drive Friday

Jonesboro police responded to a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon.

The crash, according to police, happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700-block of East Highland Drive.

There were no injuries reported and the scene was cleared quickly. Traffic was not slowed for more than 20 minutes.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android