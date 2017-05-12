Crash involving bus reported on Highland Drive - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crash involving bus reported on Highland Drive

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are responding to a crash involving a school bus.

The crash, according to police, happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700-block of East Highland Drive.

The initial call indicated there were no injuries but an ambulance has been called.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as details emerge.

