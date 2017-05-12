TN murder charges raise questions over unregulated bounty hunter - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TN murder charges raise questions over unregulated bounty hunters

By SHEILA BURKE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The case of seven bounty hunters in Tennessee charged with murder is raising questions about how much power they have and how regulates them.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says that at least 21 states require that bounty hunters be licensed. Tennessee, however, is not one of them.

The seven bounty hunters are facing multiple charges for the violence that left a 24-year-old man dead and another wounded, including first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Court documents say they were looking for someone else when the bounty hunters surrounded a Nissan sedan parked in a Clarksville Wal-Mart parking and blocked it in with their vehicles. They say the bounty hunters opened fire on four men in the car and then chased their vehicle for nearly seven miles.

