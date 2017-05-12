FFA chapter works to help flood victims - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

FFA chapter works to help flood victims

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The Future Farmers of America chapter from Vilonia donated $3,000 to help Pocahontas flood victims.

The students presented the check to the Pocahontas FFA chapter on Friday.

However, this is not the first time to two chapters have helped one another.

When a tornado hit the town of Vilonia in 2014 several Northeast Arkansas FFA chapters including Pocahontas stepped in to help.

"Back when a tornado swept through Vilonia, we went down there to help clean-up," said Pocahontas FFA member, Maddie Russell.

Now the Vilonia students are paying it forward.

"I feel like this just shows how FFA communities are able to come together and help each other through experiences and hardships," said Vilonia FFA member Allyson Sellers.

The group collected money through an FFA auction and donations from the Vilonia community.

"It makes me really happy to know that we can go and help others, just as they've helped us," said Sellers. 

