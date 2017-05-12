US appeals court dismisses suit against Arkansas pipeline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court's ruling that decertified a class action lawsuit against the oil giant, Exxon Mobil, and has dismissed it.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the lawsuit was filed by four property owners in central Arkansas after the 2013 rupture of the Pegasus pipeline, which spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into drainage ditches and a cove of Lake Conway. The lawsuit sought to recover damages resulting from what it argued was the company's breach of contract and diminished property values. It also sought to force Exxon Mobil to remove or replace the pipeline.



An Exxon Mobil spokesman says the company is in agreement with the court's decision.



Thomas Thrash, an attorney for the plaintiffs, says his clients were disappointed with the decision and haven't decided if they'll appeal further.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.