Church seeking volunteers to help flood victims - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Church seeking volunteers to help flood victims

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

West Ridge Church of Christ is organizing a major effort to help area flood victims.

About 65 people have already volunteered, and they are needing more as relief efforts continue for the coming months.

The church is hoping to keep volunteers accountable by having them register before beginning work.

"We want the homeowners to be aware of who we are," said Pastor Barry Chaffin.  "We want them to be secure."

Chaffin said he wants homeowners to know the volunteers are not there to rob or hurt them, but merely to help.

He said volunteers are working to get mold out of homes damaged during flooding.

Chaffin said the church has also received additional help from an out of state organization.

"We have the disaster relief, out of Nashville, that brought us in $100,000 worth of supplies."

Chaffin said flood victims can come register with the church and shop their supplies.

"It includes food, cleaning supplies, rakes, anything that they need," he said.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can register on the church's website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • NEA Baptist awarded for safe-sleep practices

    NEA Baptist awarded for safe-sleep practices

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:33:25 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:05:58 GMT
    (Source: NEA Baptist)(Source: NEA Baptist)

    One Jonesboro hospital was recognized for their efforts in keeping infants safe when they sleep.

    One Jonesboro hospital was recognized for their efforts in keeping infants safe when they sleep.

  • Police department in need of upgrades

    Police department in need of upgrades

    Friday, January 13 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-01-14 03:39:04 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:01:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Parkin Police Department is seeking two grants to upgrade their department.

    The Parkin Police Department is seeking two grants to upgrade their department.

  • Letter carriers help collect donations for food bank

    Letter carriers help collect donations for food bank

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:35:15 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:56:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs the community’s help for their largest food drive of the year.

    The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs the community’s help for their largest food drive of the year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly