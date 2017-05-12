Church seeking volunteers to help flood victims

West Ridge Church of Christ is organizing a major effort to help area flood victims.

About 65 people have already volunteered, and they are needing more as relief efforts continue for the coming months.

The church is hoping to keep volunteers accountable by having them register before beginning work.

"We want the homeowners to be aware of who we are," said Pastor Barry Chaffin. "We want them to be secure."

Chaffin said he wants homeowners to know the volunteers are not there to rob or hurt them, but merely to help.

He said volunteers are working to get mold out of homes damaged during flooding.

Chaffin said the church has also received additional help from an out of state organization.

"We have the disaster relief, out of Nashville, that brought us in $100,000 worth of supplies."

Chaffin said flood victims can come register with the church and shop their supplies.

"It includes food, cleaning supplies, rakes, anything that they need," he said.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can register on the church's website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android