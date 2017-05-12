Canes for Habitat donates home to family

One family in Jonesboro is going to go to bed tonight in a brand-new home thanks to the efforts of two organizations.

The Jonesboro Public School District and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro gave away a home to the Scales family as part of the Canes for Humanity project.

The school district partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build the new home on W. Monroe Street.

They held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon to celebrate with the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Students, teachers, and other volunteers from the district and Habitat for Humanity worked together to build the home.

The school posted pictures of the event on their Facebook page.

You can check those out below.

They also thanked everyone who helped donate time and money to make this project a reality.

