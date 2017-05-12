NEA Baptist awarded for safe-sleep practices - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Baptist awarded for safe-sleep practices

One Jonesboro hospital was recognized for their efforts in keeping infants safe when they sleep.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program awarded NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital a bronze level for their “commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.”

According to a news release from the hospital, NEA Baptist is one of the first hospitals in the state to be recognized for this.

The program was created by Cribs for Kids, an organization based in Pittsburgh created to prevent accidental sleep-related deaths in babies.

Registered Nurse Erin Weeks works for the NEA Baptist Women’s Center and has spearheaded these efforts to get the hospital their certification.

Arkansas ranks 47th in the nation for infant mortality.

For more information on the safe sleep program, just head to their website.

