Letter carriers help collect donations for food bank

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs the community’s help for their largest food drive of the year.

The food bank partners with Jonesboro letter carriers each mother day weekend to collect nonperishable food items.

The event has been honoring mothers for 20 years now.

“As they’re delivering your mail, if you leave a nonperishable food donation in your mailbox or beside your mailbox, then they will pick it up,” Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas CEO Christie Jordan said.

Events like this fill an important need for them.

“When you look at the food donors that we have in Northeast Arkansas, we do not have a donor that contributes canned goods to us on a regular basis,” Jordan said. “So that’s why we depend on food drives so much to get our nonperishable can donations for our partner agencies and programs.”

Jordan wants to make sure people understand that even though they take food from manufacturers that is out of date, they cannot accept your expired food.

That is because manufacturers keep the items at pristine conditions, which they can’t guarantee at your home.

“And sadly we have to dispose of quite a bit of food every year that is out of date,” Jordan said. “So when you make your donations make sure that the package is not open and the product is not out of date.”

The food bank provides food for more than 100 programs in Region 8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android