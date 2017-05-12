Missing Trumann teen found safe - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Missing Trumann teen found safe

David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook) David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

The Trumann Police Department found a teen that did not return home from school Friday night. 

According to Police Chief Chad Henson, 14-year-old David Laire was found Friday night at the Trumann High School press box.

He is developmentally delayed, according to police.

Trumann police requested help from Arkansas State Police by activating their Child Abduction Response Team (CART).

As of 11 p.m. Friday night, police were interviewing the teen.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Missing Trumann teen found safe

    Missing Trumann teen found safe

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:49:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:18:49 GMT
    David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)

    The Trumann Police Department found a teen that did not return home from school Friday night. 

    The Trumann Police Department found a teen that did not return home from school Friday night. 

  • Donation drive in Harrisburg held for flood victims

    Donation drive in Harrisburg held for flood victims

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:08:49 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:47:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One restaurant in downtown Harrisburg took donations to help flood victims in Pocahontas.

    One restaurant in downtown Harrisburg took donations to help flood victims in Pocahontas.

  • Patrick Street widening project started

    Patrick Street widening project started

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:30:03 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:42:18 GMT
    (Source: City of Jonesboro)(Source: City of Jonesboro)

    The widening of two blocks of Patrick Street has started.

    The widening of two blocks of Patrick Street has started.

    •   
Powered by Frankly