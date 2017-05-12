Missing Trumann teen found safe

The Trumann Police Department found a teen that did not return home from school Friday night.

According to Police Chief Chad Henson, 14-year-old David Laire was found Friday night at the Trumann High School press box.

He is developmentally delayed, according to police.

Trumann police requested help from Arkansas State Police by activating their Child Abduction Response Team (CART).

As of 11 p.m. Friday night, police were interviewing the teen.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android