Police search for developmentally delayed teen

The Trumann Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a child who did not return home from school Friday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Chad Henson, they are looking for 14-year-old David Laire.

He is 5’ 4” tall, 137 pounds, has blond hair, and is possibly wearing a purple t-shirt with a red shirt underneath and tan pants with a purple bandana in the back pocket.

He is developmentally delayed, according to police.

Trumann police have asked for help from Arkansas State Police to activate their Child Abduction Response Team (CART).

Police do not believe he has been abducted, but the team will help them go door to door in search of the boy.

They are searching homes between his house and the school.

If you know of his whereabouts, call Trumann police at 870-483-6423.

