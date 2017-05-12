At 10: Police search for teen, officer resigns after arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Police search for teen, officer resigns after arrest

Tonight on Region 8 New at 10: Trumann police have asked for help finding a developmentally delayed teen who didn't come home after school.

Plus, a former Jonesboro police officer resigned today after he was arrested in Pocahontas.

And, a graduating senior class got the chance to walk down the hallways of their elementary school one last time before the building is demolished this summer.

    Police search for developmentally delayed teen

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:49:50 GMT
    David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)David Laire (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)

    The Trumann Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a child who did not return home from school Friday afternoon.

  • Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-05-12 13:25:57 GMT
    A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday. Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

  • Canes for Habitat builds home for family

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:11:41 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboro Public Schools via Facebook)(Source: Jonesboro Public Schools via Facebook)

    One family in Jonesboro is going to go to bed tonight in a brand-new home thanks to the efforts of two organizations.

