Suspicious activity at probationer's home leads to arrest

A probationer was arrested Thursday after reports of "a lot of suspicious activity" at his home in Craighead County.

Deputies received information that "several known drug offenders" had been seen at Ricky Lynn Shirley's home in the 1200-block of County Road 565.

Deputies went to the home, where they made contact with Shirley. Shirley, who is on felony probation, admitted to the deputies he had done meth that morning, one day after seeing his probation officer.

"Shirley walked over to the dresser where he pulled out his medicine bottles and Deputy [Garland] Tipton saw him put something in his right front pocket," court documents state.

Deputy Tipton stopped Shirley and found a pill bottle with two marijuana joints and a package of rolling papers. There were an estimated 1.9 grams of marijuana in the joints.

"He also found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine wrapped in a paper towel," a probable cause affidavit reads. "Deputy [Chris] Kelems found approximately .5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the dresser drawer along with a blue cut ink pen used as a straw with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue inside."

Shirley appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler in Craighead County District Court Friday.

Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Shirley with possession of meth or cocaine, less than 2 grams, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and a felony and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shirley, who is on five years suspended imposition of a sentence from October 2016, was given a $3,500 bond.

His next court date is August 10 in the Eastern District of Craighead County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android