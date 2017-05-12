Donation drive in Harrisburg held for flood victims

One restaurant in downtown Harrisburg took donations to help flood victims in Pocahontas.

Gavin’s Downtown gathered the donations in a drive made possible by the city of Harrisburg who placed a trailer in the parking lot of Food Giant.

They accepted cleaning supplies, water, toiletries, baby items, pet items, and more.

Volunteers said they had received a lot of support from the community.

“Very proud of my community that I come from,” Leigh Meredith, volunteer, said. “That they are able to give back because I know if we were in this situation, like I said, they would give to us so I am very grateful to come to a community that teaches you as a young child that you can give back no matter what. It is a blessing.”

The group took donations until 8:00 Friday night.

They also plan to hold a drive at the Festival on the Ridge to give people another chance to donate before to trailer heads to Pocahontas.

