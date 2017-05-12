ADEM to begin damage assessments - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ADEM to begin damage assessments

(Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook) (Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)
(KAIT) -

Local, state, and federal agencies have started damage assessments of the severe weather that hit Arkansas between April 26 and May 4.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, ADEM, FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and local emergency officials have started those assessments.

Preliminary Damage Assessments are a vital step taken by both state and federal officials, according to ADEM.

Those assessments will help determine if the state will be able to manage the disaster without federal assistance.

The assessments will begin May 10 and continue until all required assessments are finished.

