Patrick Street widening project started

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The widening of two blocks of Patrick Street has started.

According to Bill Campbell, director of communications with the city of Jonesboro, the widening will be on the street between Washington Avenue and Creath Street.

The project will increase safety for vehicles and pedestrians with the addition of sidewalks.

It will cost around $180,000, according to city engineer Craig Light.

The work should be finished by June 26, if the weather permits.

