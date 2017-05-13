Volunteers train for flooding cleanup

As people who were affected by the floods continue picking up the pieces, others are training to go help them.

Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro hosted a flood relief training seminar on Saturday.

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention's Disaster Relief team is gearing up to help those in Randolph County.

Several people were at the training, which focused on safety when cleaning up flooded homes and businesses.

Jimmy Blackford has been doing disaster relief since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and he attended the seminar.

His main goal was to educate volunteers about the dangers and diseases that can be spread during the cleaning up process.

Not only so they can be safe themselves, but make the homeowners aware also.

Blackford said they are also trying to also the love of Christ through their cleaning efforts.

“Sometimes in these disasters, you have a lot of people that don't really see where to go and they kind of start losing hope, and we're there to provide that hope and provide a way to go and a new direction so they can see that something is happening,” Blackford said.



He said they will also us the time with people to share the gospel and leave them with a new Bible.

The Baptist Association is organizing a one-day cleanup event in Pocahontas for next Saturday.

You can contact Central Baptist Church for more information on that cleanup effort by calling 870-935-1950.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

