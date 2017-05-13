Citizens police academy train at shooting range

Jonesboro Citizens Police Academy students put all their training to the test Saturday.

Students went to the Craighead Forest Park shooting range to partake in simulations.

They went through two simulations to see if they could decide in an instant whether to shoot or not shoot a suspect, another officer, or a witness.

One of the scenarios was a shots-fired call in a house, and the other was a report of a suspicious person who sometimes became aggressive.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon with the Jonesboro Police Department said everyone reacts differently in the situations, and it's eye-opening for those participating.

“At the end of it, I think the overall impression that I've seen, this is our fifth class to do this. The overall impression is how fast these things play out and how quick they have to make decisions, and sometimes it turns out to be the right decision, sometimes it turns out to be the wrong decision,” Brandon said.

Taryn Parker, an academy participant, was just one of many faced with the challenge. She mimicked Sergeant Brandon, by saying the experience was eye-opening.

“You learn a lot,” Parker said. “You kind of put yourself in the police's shoes and in their situation. You kind of understand like what they're going through in this high intense situation of whether to shoot or not shoot.”

The next Citizen's Police Academy begins in September.

You can contact Sergeant Brandon at JPD to get an application by calling 870-935-5657.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

