Hundreds of A-State students graduate Saturday

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State University students smiled as they received their diploma after years of hard work, closing one chapter of their lives.

Spring Commencement is the biggest graduation day of the year for Arkansas State.

The College of Education and Behavioral Science and the College of Nursing and Health graduated Saturday morning.  

The other colleges walked in the afternoon ceremony.

Kaitlyn Essman from Rector graduated with a degree in agricultural business, something she worked countless hours toward obtaining.

“I'm a little nervous but I mean this is what I've been building up to for four years so yeah, I'm nervous, but I'm excited,” Essman said.

The newly graduate is in the process of interviewing for a job in her field.

Like other graduates, Essman is excited to start her career and enter the real world. 

