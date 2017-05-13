Local scores for May 13th, 2017

Baseball:
Jonesboro 11 Pine Bluff 3
GCT 3 Little Rock Christian 10
Manila 3 Greenland 10
Riverside 5 Genoa Central 1
Riverside 5 Greenland 9
Bay 0 Woodlawn 7
Armorel 4 Taylor 7
Softball:
Valley View 3 White Hall 2
Armorel 0 Taylor 5
Paragould 2 Dequeen 6
Jonesboro 5 Lake Hamilton 4
