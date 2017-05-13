Local scores for May 13th, 2017 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local scores for May 13th, 2017

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

Baseball:

Jonesboro 11  Pine Bluff 3

GCT 3  Little Rock Christian 10 

Manila 3  Greenland 10 

Riverside 5  Genoa Central 1 

Riverside 5  Greenland 9 

Bay 0  Woodlawn 7 

Armorel 4  Taylor 7

Softball:

Valley View 3  White Hall 2

Armorel 0  Taylor 5 

Paragould 2  Dequeen 6 

Jonesboro 5  Lake Hamilton 4 

Powered by Frankly