Two individual champions highlight day two of SBC Outdoor Championships

Arlington, TX (A-State) – Shemiah Brooks and Erin Farmer each won individual championships to highlight day two of the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships for Arkansas State University track and field.

The A-State women’s team enters the third and final day of competition with 54 points to rank third in the overall standings. South Alabama (72.5) and Texas State (54.5) are ahead of the Red Wolves with UT Arlington (53) also well within reach. On the men’s side, A-State has work to do ranked seventh with 24 points. South Alabama has the two-day lead with a total of 51 points followed by Texas State with 40.

“Our women have had a great two days and are ahead of pace,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “Our ladies just have to keep that momentum going tomorrow. The men are about 10 points back of where we need to be, but we had some positive surprises with the decathlon and the 400-meter hurdles putting us in position to make up some ground tomorrow.”

Brooks earned the second individual championship of the meet with the first place long jump. She posted a leap of 6.10m (20-00.25) to claim the top finish and score 10 points for the Red Wolves. Arabriaun Mack finished eighth with a leap of 5.76m (18-10.75) to add a point as well.

Farmer claimed the shot put crown with a throw of 17.44m (57-02.75). The throw earned A-State 10 more points in the team standings. Calea Carr joined the scoring with an eighth place finish of 14.57m (47-09.75).

Hannah Dunderdale completed the heptathlon with a total of 5,213 points to finish second. That total ranks as the third most scored in program history and added eight points for the Red Wolves. Gracee Damron logged 4,698 points to place seventh. In the decathlon, Hayden Hampton finished second with 6,745 points scored with Coleton Clifft finishing with 6,306 points for sixth.

Also scoring for A-State in field events were; Darragh May in high jump (5th – 1.71m/5-07.25) and Jonah Wiley in long jump (6.97m/22-10.50).

The 3,000-meter steeplechase was the final on the track Saturday. The A-State women took advantage adding nine points toward the team total. Sammy Brainard (11:13.22) finished fourth and Rebecca Eldien (11:16.08) fifth to earn those nine points. Those times rank third and fourth, respectively, among the top times in program history for the event.

In preliminary races on the track, the Red Wolves saw 10 preliminary marks good enough to advance to final events on Sunday. Jaylen Bacon posted the top qualifying mark in both the 100-meter (10.15) and 200-meter (20.63) dash. Nick Hilson had the top preliminary time in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 51.63 seconds good for the second-fastest mark in program history.

Also qualifying for Sunday finals on the track were; Shemiah Brooks (13.91) and Samone Thompson (14.10) in 100-meter hurdles, Brianna Hardiman (54.33) in 400-meter dash, De’Airis Weakley (11.82) and Elijah Ross (10.63) in 100-meter dash, Heinrich Herbsit (1:52.51) in 800-meter run and Samone Thompson in 400-meter hurdles (1:00.91).

Men's and women's discus throw, men's and women's triple jump, men's pole vault and men's high jump are the remaining field events on the docket for Sunday. The race for the Sun Belt Championship gets heated when finals begin on the track with the 4x100-meter relay at 5:00. Awards presentations are scheduled for 8:15 p.m. after the conclusion of the 4x400-meter relays.