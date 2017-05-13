Residents angry at city's response to drainage issue

Residents in a West Memphis neighborhood are angry at the city.

At the end of 9th Street lies a ditch, a deep one.

“Look how deep this is,” JD Birdo, a resident said. “That’s a grown man standing in the ditch right there.”

The ditch, children caught playing in, is part of West Memphis’ drainage project.

As neighbors saw children climb in and out of the drain, the feared for their safety.

“See the little boy in that pipe,” Birdo said. “What if a wire was sticking out there and stab him in the stomach or his leg.”

Drains on down from 9th Street do their jobs, but after an overnight rain, the drainage ditch in Birdo’s neighborhood was not draining.

Neighbors said it is tearing up yards.

Birdo visited the West Memphis City Hall to get answers. He was not pleased with what he got in return.

“She said they didn’t have enough money,” Birdo said. “The lady told me that they were funded by a grant and that's all the money they had this to do, dig up the driveways.”

But because of the money issues, the director said the city is doing the best it can and even claimed the drainage ditch on 9th Street is still an improvement.

Of course, neighbors did not agree with that, Jacquelin Barker being one of them.

“They shouldn't have ever started,” Barker said. “They could've left it just like it was.”

“We’ve already been taken advantage of,” Birdo said.

