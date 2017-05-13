Weaver shines, offense erupts in 10-1 win

Memphis, TN (Redbirds) – Luke Weaver struck out nine in 7.0 innings, and the Memphis Redbirds’ (23-13) offense put together 10 runs on 14 hits in a 10-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (17-19) Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Weaver allowed his first run and first walk of the season in the game, but that was about all the Chihuahuas could muster in his 7.0 innings as he scattered just six hits. In 22.0 innings over four starts this season, Weaver has allowed 14 hits and struck out 19, and his ERA sits at 0.41.

Todd Cunningham had four hits, scored three runs, and drove in two more for the Redbirds, and Nick Martini, Patrick Wisdom, Harrison Bader, and Wilfredo Tovar each added two hits. Seven of the nine spots in the lineup accounted for at least one run scored.

The Redbirds have scored 10 or more runs five times in the last 13 games. A four-run second inning helped bury the Chihuahuas, and two runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth effectively sealed the deal for Memphis.

During his outing, Weaver allowed four of the first seven hitters to reach base, but he retired nine-in-a-row after that and 15-of-16 with a Rocky Gale home run sandwiched in between. After the first two Chihuahuas reached base to start the eighth inning, Weaver was relieved by Ryan Sherriff, who got a strikeout and induced an inning-ending double play to prevent any runs.

Sherriff got another double play to finish the game after allowing a single.

The finale of the series between Memphis and El Paso is tomorrow at 2:05 on Mother’s Day. Memphis’ eight-game homestand continues with four games against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) Monday-Thursday.