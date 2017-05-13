Police department participated in community event

The Kennett Police Department along with other area departments participated in a community event.

Kids N’ Cops Outdoor Community Event was held on Saturday at the Combs Lake Conservation Area.

Activities at the event included fishing, archery, and boat rides.

The event was sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Walmart.

