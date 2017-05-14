Jonesboro Police: One dead, six injured in downtown shooting

Jonesboro Police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, shortly before 12:23 a.m. police responded to the Huntington and Main Street area of downtown to a shots fired call near The Basement.

Holmes says one person is dead, and six others were shot. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

JPD says the shooting suspect has not been identified and still on the loose.

Police are also checking nearby businesses for surveillance video.

Police shut down Huntington at Main and Union to process the scene.

Region 8 News will continue to update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

