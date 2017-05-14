JPD: 18-year-old killed, five others wounded in downtown shooting

Jonesboro Police have released the name of the person killed in a mass shooting in downtown Jonesboro early Sunday morning.

According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, 18-year-old Monterio Barnes, of Jonesboro, was killed in the shooting.

Police say around 12:23 a.m. they responded to a shots-fired call at the Basement Under Main.

Holmes says there was a large party at the venue when an altercation broke out among some of the people at the party.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five others were shot and taken to area hospitals. One was then transported to a hospital in Memphis. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

JPD says the shooting suspect is still on the loose.

Police are also checking nearby businesses for surveillance video.

Police are asking anyone with any kind of information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867)

