2.9 magnitude earthquake reported in New Madrid Co., MO

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was reported near Howardville, Mo., in New Madrid County on Sunday.

A number of residents in southeast Missouri reported feeling an earthquake around 8 a.m.

